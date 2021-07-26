Gillson Capital LP Invests $2.79 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 280,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,368,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NAAC opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.