Gillson Capital LP Makes New $471,000 Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.10% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $252,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSB opened at $10.90 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

