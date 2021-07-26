Gillson Capital LP Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAAU. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,557,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.14 on Monday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

