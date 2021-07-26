Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 659 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,962. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $90.15 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03.

