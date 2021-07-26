Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,279,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,268,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.55. 549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,290. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

