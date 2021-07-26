Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.65. 614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

