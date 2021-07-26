Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

NYSE:TD opened at $65.81 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.