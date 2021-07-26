Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of ED stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

