Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.06 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP stock opened at $136.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.