Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

