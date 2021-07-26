Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $843,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

PGNY stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $6,301,987.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,540,573 shares of company stock worth $93,234,712 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.