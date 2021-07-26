Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,657,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.