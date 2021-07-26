GoByte (GBX) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. GoByte has a market cap of $430,496.26 and $587.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

