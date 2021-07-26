Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

