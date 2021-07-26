Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 306,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.