Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of FirstService worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FirstService by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FirstService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $182.16 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

