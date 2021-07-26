Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 146.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

