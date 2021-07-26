Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 287,038 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Oceaneering International worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Oceaneering International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,192 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.01 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.