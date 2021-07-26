Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMGCU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $9,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $8,872,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $7,720,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $7,566,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $4,975,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $10.00 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.