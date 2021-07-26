Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 272,158 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of GoPro worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GoPro by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoPro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

GPRO opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.