Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 46,359 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,359 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Vishay Precision Group worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VPG opened at $35.25 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $479.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

