GoNetwork Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a market cap of $150,608.86 and approximately $12,871.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,513.88 or 0.99872274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010461 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

