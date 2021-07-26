Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $155.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.20 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.80.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

