Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $2,616,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $2,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $48.92 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

