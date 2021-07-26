Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $364,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $45.00 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

