Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 99,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $12.35 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

