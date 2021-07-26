Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.