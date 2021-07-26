Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $5,795,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $4,129,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.