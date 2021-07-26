Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.77 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

