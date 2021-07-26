Graft Hits Market Cap of $202,730.40 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $202,730.40 and $42,871.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graft has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00594951 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000930 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

