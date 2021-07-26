Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

LYFT stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,051 shares of company stock worth $9,870,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

