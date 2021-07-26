Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.54 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

