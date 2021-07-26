Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.76 Million Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

QTS stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

