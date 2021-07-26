Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $59.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

