Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,379 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL opened at $58.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

