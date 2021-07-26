Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,288 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 580,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.