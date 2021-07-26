Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,269 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

KLIC opened at $54.58 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

