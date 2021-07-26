Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut shares of Great-West Lifeco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

