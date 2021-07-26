Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.05.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$23.55 and a 52 week high of C$38.00. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.87.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

