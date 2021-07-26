Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GWO. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.05.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.87. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$23.55 and a twelve month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

