Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 275.11%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

