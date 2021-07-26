GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 3,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 92,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

GHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $968.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.