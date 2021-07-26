Handshake Trading Up 7.5% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $68.85 million and approximately $886,319.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.80 or 0.06081742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.21 or 0.01303711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00357456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00594951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00351952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00274445 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,388,545 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

