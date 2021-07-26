Harmony (ONE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.37 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $843.17 million and $45.37 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,117,373,648 coins and its circulating supply is 10,330,490,648 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

