Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

HWG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday.

HWG opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.84. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £514.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

