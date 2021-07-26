Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.38

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $100.98, with a volume of 17436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 410.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

