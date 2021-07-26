Haven Protocol Trading Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00009506 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $53.11 million and approximately $860,061.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,923.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.36 or 0.06058934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00353074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00134294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.00584338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00346587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00272706 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,354,741 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

