Hawaiian (HA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.