Hayward (HAYW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.65 million. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.