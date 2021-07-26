HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. 10,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,628. The company has a market cap of $837.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.